Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 188.3% in June

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

CHGCY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.94. 36,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,099. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.87. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

