CIBC Raises Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $22.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,950,000 after purchasing an additional 380,991 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.