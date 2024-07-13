CIBC Raises IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $4.90

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by CIBC from $4.80 to $4.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

