CIBC Raises Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.50

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

About Vizsla Silver

In other news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

(Get Free Report)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.