CIBC Raises Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.50

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Vizsla Silver Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
About Vizsla Silver
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
