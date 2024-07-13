Cibc World Mkts Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to Hold

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.29.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

