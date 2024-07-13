Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $721.40

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $721.40 and last traded at $716.57, with a volume of 45425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $715.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.07.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $696.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.72.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cintas by 329.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.