Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $129,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,072,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

