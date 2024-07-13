Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Up 0.8%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 2,941,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,465,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 92,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

