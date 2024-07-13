Citigroup Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $30.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ IART opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

