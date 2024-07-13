Citigroup Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $190.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.64 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09. The company has a market cap of $393.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

