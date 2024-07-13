Citigroup Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

MNST opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

