Citigroup Cuts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $265.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.60.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.70 and its 200-day moving average is $221.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $170.59 and a 12-month high of $323.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 131.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 12.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $85,222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.