ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,894 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $334.79. The company had a trading volume of 820,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,781. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.32.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.