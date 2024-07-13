ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $6,397,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 104.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 192,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 105.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.07.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,721 shares of company stock worth $46,009,001. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

