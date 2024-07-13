ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

NYSE SHAK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 823,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,925. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

