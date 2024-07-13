ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,135,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.19. 290,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.98 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

