ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.42. 379,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,011. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

