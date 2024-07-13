ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTRE. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Fortrea by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortrea by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the first quarter valued at $6,560,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 367,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

