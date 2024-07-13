ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.4 %

AEO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. 3,125,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

