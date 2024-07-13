ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,294 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,679,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.98. 214,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

