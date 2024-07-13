ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 112,474 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112,474 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

