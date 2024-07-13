ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.0 %

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.39. 256,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,267. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.