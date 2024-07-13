ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCC stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.12. 361,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,277. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

