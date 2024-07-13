ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 67,933 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,933 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.67. 1,098,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,753. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

