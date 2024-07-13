ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.81.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

