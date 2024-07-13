Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $37.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

