Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of CCEP opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.