Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 196.7% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance
Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
