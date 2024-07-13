Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 1,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Codex Capital L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 6.4% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $14.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $948.40. 2,315,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,515. The company has a market capitalization of $901.36 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $950.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

