Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.61% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 80,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

