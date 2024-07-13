Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCU opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.