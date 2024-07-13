Comparing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $78.50 million 25.17 -$367.30 million ($5.93) -4.87 Cogent Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.41 million ($2.48) -3.74

This table compares Arvinas and Cogent Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cogent Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas N/A -64.79% -30.46% Cogent Biosciences N/A -91.56% -55.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arvinas and Cogent Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 2 14 0 2.88 Cogent Biosciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

Arvinas currently has a consensus price target of $61.13, suggesting a potential upside of 111.75%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.22%. Given Arvinas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Summary

Arvinas beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its product pipeline includes Bavdegalutamide and ARV-766, investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degraders for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC targeted protein degrader for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-breast cancer, which is Phase 3 clinical trial. Arvinas, Inc. has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and Bayer AG. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.