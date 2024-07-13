Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $140,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 657,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $47,980,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

