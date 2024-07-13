Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.