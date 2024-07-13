Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.