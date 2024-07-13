Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,564,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,194 shares.The stock last traded at $88.89 and had previously closed at $85.55.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,844,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

