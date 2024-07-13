Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

