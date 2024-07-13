Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

CRBG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 3,064,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.