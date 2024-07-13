Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.41% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

TRON remained flat at $12.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

