Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

CRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. 1,950,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,825. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

