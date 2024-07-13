Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.