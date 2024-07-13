Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance
NYSE:VTMX opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $41.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
