Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.93.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.