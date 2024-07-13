Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shares Up 1%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

