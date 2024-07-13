Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $178.15 million and $7.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.