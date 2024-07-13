CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $379.78 and last traded at $376.49. 926,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,107,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.