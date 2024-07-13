Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Down 10.0 %

CRYBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 63,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,456. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.