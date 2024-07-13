Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Down 10.0 %
CRYBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 63,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,456. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.