CSW Industrials, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2 %

CSWI opened at $278.74 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $283.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW Industrials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.