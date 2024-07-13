Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

CULP stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 39,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,373 shares of company stock worth $322,053. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

