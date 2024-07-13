Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 452.6% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Curative Biotechnology Trading Down 8.5 %

CUBT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

