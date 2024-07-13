Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE CTOS opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 64,606 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 156,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

